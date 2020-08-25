Los Angeles FC has first road game of season against Real Salt Lake

Regional Sports

Los Angeles FC (2-1-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC has its first road game of the season against Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake put together a 16-13-5 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 12-4-1 in home matches. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.3 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 21-4-9 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 13-1-3 in home games. Los Angeles FC scored 91 goals a season ago and registered 62 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman, Christopher Garcia (injured), Marcelo Silva.

Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.