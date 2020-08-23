Montas expected to start as Athletics host the Angels

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (9-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-9, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 2.48 ERA, .77 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Oakland leads the season series 5-4.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

