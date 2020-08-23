Cahill expected to start for the Giants against the Diamondbacks

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-16, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 9.16 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Giants: Trevor Cahill (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 167 home runs as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.