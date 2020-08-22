Canning expected to start for the Angels against Athletics

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (8-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-8, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Oakland leads the season series 4-3.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.