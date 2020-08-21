Richards scheduled to start for Padres against Astros

Regional Sports

Houston Astros (15-10, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (15-12, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 5.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Padres: Garrett Richards (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Padres went 36-45 on their home field in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

The Astros finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (leg), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.