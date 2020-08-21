Heaney expected to start for the Angels against Athletics

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (8-18, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (18-8, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.96 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs with 509 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Oakland leads the season series 4-3.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.