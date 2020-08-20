Lamet expected to start as Padres host the Rangers

Regional Sports

Texas Rangers (10-13, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (14-12, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (1-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 1.59 ERA, .81 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The Padres went 36-45 on their home field in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The Rangers went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this year. San Diego leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

