Dallas, Los Angeles tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 233

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks won the previous matchup 127-114. Luka Doncic scored 28 points to lead Dallas to the victory and Kawhi Leonard recorded 35 points in defeat for Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 27-20 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 117 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 28.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, while scoring 21.5 points per game and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 121.7 points, 46 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points on 48.1% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.