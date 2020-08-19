Cueto expected to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (8-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-16, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Angels went 34-47 away from home in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Jason Castro: (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.