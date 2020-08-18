Minor expected to start for the Rangers against the Padres

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (12-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-11, third in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-3, 5.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Rangers went 45-36 in home games in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last year.

The Padres went 34-47 on the road in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Wil Myers: (back), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.