Leonard and the Clippers play Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Regional Sports

Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 231

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Clippers won the previous meeting 118-110. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead Los Angeles to the win and Luka Doncic totaled 42 points in the loss for Dallas.

The Clippers are 32-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 27-20 in conference matchups. Dallas ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.9 rebounds per game. Kristaps Porzingis paces the Mavericks with 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 5.6 assists, and scores 18.2 points per game. Leonard is averaging 22.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 28.8 points per game. Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.