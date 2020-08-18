Gonzales scheduled to start for Mariners at Dodgers

Regional Sports

Seattle Mariners (7-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (17-7, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.97 ERA, .93 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, .00 ERA, .69 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Dodgers finished 59-22 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.37.

The Mariners finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.99.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.