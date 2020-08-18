Cahill scheduled to start for Giants at Angels

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (8-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-15, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor Cahill (0-0, .00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (3-1, 1.57 ERA, .63 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Angels finished 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.

The Giants finished 42-39 in road games in 2019. San Francisco hit 167 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.