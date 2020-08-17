Canning scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts San Francisco

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (8-15, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-15, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Anderson (0-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Angels went 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The Giants finished 42-39 in road games in 2019. San Francisco hit 167 total home runs with 493 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.