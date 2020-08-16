Teheran expected to start as Angels host Dodgers

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-14, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Angels: Julio Teheran (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.36 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels went 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last season.

The Dodgers went 47-34 away from home in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Will Smith: (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.