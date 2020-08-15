Giants to start Gausman in home opener against Oakland

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (14-6, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-13, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco batted .239 as a team last season and hit 167 total home runs.

The Athletics went 45-36 on the road in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (undisclosed), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.