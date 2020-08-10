Teheran expected to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (12-4, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-11, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-2, 8.03 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Julio Teheran (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.