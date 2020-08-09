Buehler scheduled to start for Dodgers against Giants

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (7-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-5, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 5.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.37.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Corey Seager: (lower back).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.