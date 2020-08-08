Sandoval scheduled to start for Angels at Rangers

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (5-9, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (4-8, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last season and hit 220 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Texas leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Greg Bird: (calf).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Jo Adell: (quad), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.