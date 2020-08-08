Kershaw expected to start for the Dodgers against the Giants

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (6-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, .00 ERA, .53 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.37.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.