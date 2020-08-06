Minor expected to start for Texas at Oakland

Regional Sports

Texas Rangers (3-7, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-4, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Rangers: Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Rougned Odor: (oblique), Greg Bird: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.