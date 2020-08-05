Manaea scheduled to start for Athletics against Rangers

Regional Sports

Texas Rangers (3-6, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-4, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-2, 7.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team last season and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Oakland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Rangers: Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Rougned Odor: (oblique), Greg Bird: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.