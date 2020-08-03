Paddack scheduled to start for Padres against Dodgers

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-3, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (6-4, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger), Corey Seager: (left quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.