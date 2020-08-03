Gonzalez expected to start for the Rockies against the Giants

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (5-5, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-2, first in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado batted .265 as a team last year and hit 224 total home runs.

The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (left index finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.