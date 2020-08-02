Davies expected to start for San Diego at Colorado

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (6-3, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-2, first in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Zach Davies (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last year.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.