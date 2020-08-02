Bassitt, Athletics to face Graveman, Mariners

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (4-4, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-5, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Mariners: Kendall Graveman (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle batted .237 as a team last season and hit 239 total home runs.

The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

