Freeland expected to start as Rockies host Padres

San Diego Padres (6-2, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-2, second in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division games in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).

