Paddack scheduled to start for Padres at Giants

San Diego Padres (4-1, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-3, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last year.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.9 hits per game.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).

