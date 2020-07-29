Montas scheduled to start for Athletics against Rockies
Colorado Rockies (3-1, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-2, second in the NL West)
Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 0.00 ERA, .88 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)
LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
The Athletics went 52-29 at home in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.
The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado hit 224 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Comments