May, Dodgers to face Javier, Astros

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2, third in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-2, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Astros finished 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.