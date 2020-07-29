Dunn scheduled to start for Seattle against Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Seattle Mariners (1-4, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-3, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .43 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 268 total doubles last year.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).

Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Austin Nola: (undisclosed), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

