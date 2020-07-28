Samardzija to start home opener for San Francisco against the Padres

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (3-1, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-2, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Zach Davies (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres for the 2020 home opener.

The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (hip), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.