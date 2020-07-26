San Francisco to visit Los Angeles

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (1-2, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last season while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.38.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (hip), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.