St. Louis hosts San Jose after Pietrangelo’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (29-36-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the San Jose Sharks after Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-2 win against the Ducks.

The Blues are 29-11-6 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.

The Sharks are 11-11-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 122 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 61 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 49 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 33 total assists and has recorded 45 points. Timo Meier has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (personal).

Sharks: Logan Couture: day to day (head), Jacob Middleton: out (lower-body), Mario Ferraro: day to day (foot).

