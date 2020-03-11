Sac State, EWU meet in Big Sky quarters

Regional Sports

Sacramento State (16-14, 9-12) vs. No. 1 seed Eastern Washington (23-8, 16-4)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State is set to take on Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament. In the regular season, Eastern Washington won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Eagles shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 11 for 25 from 3-point territory en route to a one-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, Ellis Magnuson and Casson Rouse have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Peatling has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. Peatling has accounted for 41 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 16-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Eagles are 7-8 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

FLOOR SPACING: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr. has attempted 229 3-pointers and connected on 33.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Sacramento State defense has held opponents to just 59.7 points per game, the fifth-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has given up an average of 72.9 points through 31 games (ranked 242nd, nationally).

