St. Mary’s, Gonzaga meet in WCC

Saint Mary’s (26-7, 13-5) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (30-2, 16-1)

West Coast Conference Tourney , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga are set to do battle in the of the WCC tournament. Gonzaga swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Feb. 29, when the Bulldogs shot 59.3 percent from the field while limiting Saint Mary’s’s shooters to just 49.2 percent on their way to an 86-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 102 percent of all Gaels points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 41.2 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Saint Mary’s is 19-0 when it limits opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 7-7 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Gonzaga is 30-0 when it allows 51.8 percent or less from the field and 0-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

BEHIND THE ARC: Saint Mary’s’s Fitts has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 39.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Saint Mary’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

