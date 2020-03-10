Cal, Stanford meet in Pac-12 tourney

Regional Sports

No. 10 seed Cal (13-18, 7-11) vs. No. 7 seed Stanford (20-11, 9-9)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and Stanford are prepared to face off in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when the Golden Bears created 15 Stanford turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 38.6 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-9 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 20-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Golden Bears are 3-18 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cardinal 16th among Division I teams. The Cal offense has averaged 63.2 points through 31 games (ranked 298th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage:

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,