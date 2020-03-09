Washington faces Arizona in Pac-12 tourney

Regional Sports

No. 12 seed Washington (15-16, 5-13) vs. No. 5 seed Arizona (20-11, 10-8)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is set to match up against Arizona in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on March 7, when the Huskies shot 42.9 percent from the field while limiting Arizona’s shooters to just 35.1 percent on their way to the 69-63 victory.

EARLY RISERS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. . For Washington, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Washington scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. Mannion has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 20-4 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Arizona has 47 assists on 76 field goals (61.8 percent) over its past three contests while Washington has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Washington has held opposing teams to 38.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

