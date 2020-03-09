Los Angeles faces Golden State, seeks 4th straight road win

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Clippers (43-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Clippers play Golden State.

The Warriors are 2-10 against division opponents. Golden State averages 15 turnovers per game and is 6-28 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers are 7-4 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 109-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 36 points, and Glenn Robinson III led Golden State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquese Chriss is second on the Warriors with 6.1 rebounds and averages 9.3 points. Mychal Mulder is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Clippers. Harrell is shooting 60.8 percent and has averaged 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 42 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 47 rebounds, 23.2 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alen Smailagic: day to day (quad), Kevon Looney: out (left hip), Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (illness).

Clippers: None listed.

