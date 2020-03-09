Booker and Phoenix visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Regional Sports

Phoenix Suns (26-38, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (28-37, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and Devin Booker meet when Portland hosts Phoenix. Lillard is fifth in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 15-26 in Western Conference games. Portland is eighth in the NBA averaging 113.5 points and is shooting 46 percent.

The Suns have gone 15-26 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 127-117 in the last matchup on March 6. Aron Baynes led Phoenix with 37 points, and CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 29 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. McCollum has averaged 28.9 points and collected 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Dario Saric is third on the Suns with 5.9 rebounds and averages 9.9 points. Booker has averaged 24.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (illness), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from