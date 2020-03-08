Jets host the Coyotes following shutout win

Regional Sports

Arizona Coyotes (33-28-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Jets shut out Vegas 4-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 29 saves.

The Jets are 22-12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 77.2% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 18-15-6 in Western Conference play. Arizona serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 15, Arizona won 4-2. Christian Dvorak totaled two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 36 goals and has totaled 71 points. Mark Scheifele has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 44 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 27 assists. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Sami Niku: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: None listed.

