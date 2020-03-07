Pacific meets San Francisco in WCC semis

Regional Sports

San Francisco (21-11, 10-7) vs. No. 4 seed Pacific (23-9, 11-5)

West Coast Conference Tourney Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the WCC championship game is up for grabs as San Francisco and Pacific are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Tigers shot 41.5 percent from the field while limiting San Francisco to just 27.6 percent en route to a 60-48 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MINLEND: Minlend has connected on 30.1 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pacific has an assist on 32 of 82 field goals (39 percent) over its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game and 12 per game over their last three games.

