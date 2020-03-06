Ducks to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Regional Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-24-9, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-32-8, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Anaheim. He’s ninth in the NHL with 79 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Ducks are 14-14-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs have gone 18-15-2 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

Toronto defeated Anaheim 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 7. John Tavares scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 assists and has recorded 41 points this season. Adam Henrique has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 46 goals and has recorded 79 points. William Nylander has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (upper body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .