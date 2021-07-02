Skip to Content
Countdown to Tokyo: Update with just three weeks to go

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Rising Coronavirus infections are forcing the torch relay off the Tokyo city streets and could extend Covid restrictions, but there is good news for athletes.

With the Tokyo games just about three weeks away, there are emerging issues for organizers but some rules are being loosened as we get closer to the games.

Some examples including extending amount of fans in the stands and nursing mothers are allowed to bring their babies to the games if they are athletes.

Whether fans are allowed or not, the hype of an extra year for these athletes will bring a buzz no matter what.

"Even if there were no fans, even if it was quiet, the reality of four or five years of work and competing for an Olympic gold medal is going to ratchet up the emotions and the intensity," said NBC

