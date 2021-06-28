Countdown to Tokyo: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Olympic Countdown

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are the power couple when it comes to professional sports and while they understand their elevated place in sports, they like to reflect together on the couch at home.

The two enjoy looking back at each other's great moments and living in the moment as two of the best athletes of their respective sports.

"I think being an elite athlete, it's really a one of a kind experience," said Bird. "And to be dating somebody who has that same experience, it's really incredible."

At the same time, they like to be just like any other couple who sit down and be boring when not competing on the field and court.

"I guess for us, I don't know, we're just pretty normal," said Rapinoe. "We are pretty boring and like to sit on the couch and do what most people do but we do understand like culturally that it's a thing."

Bird has won four WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm, four Olympic gold medals with USA and two collegiate national titles with Connecticut in her career.

Rapinoe has won Olympic gold with the US women's soccer team in 2012, and two FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019, while taking home the Ballon d'Or Feminin and named the Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019.