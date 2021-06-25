Countdown to Tokyo: Simone Biles qualifier

Olympic Countdown

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Simone Biles is already the most decorated women's gymnast in U.S. history but she still needs to qualify for next month's Tokyo Olympics.

Biles won four gold medals five years ago at the 2016 Summer games in Rio, with a total of 25 world medals including 19 gold medals.

Her final steps to Tokyo begin Friday night as the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials begin for the women in St. Louis.

Despite being a superstar, there is still work to be done both Friday and Sunday night and you can catch all of the action at 8 ET on NBC.