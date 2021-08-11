Nat'l Sports Headlines

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.

Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.

MLB-NEWS-WHITE SOX-RODÓN

Sox place Rodón on injured list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón was headed back to Chicago from Minneapolis for further testing.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodón’s complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder. Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

BAYLOR-NCAA

Probation, minor sanctions for Baylor

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal will result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions. It says the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

The panel said Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of violence on campus but that the school argued that the failings “did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation.” And the panel said it reluctantly agreed with that assertion.

Baylor is still embroiled in lawsuits over its mishandling of campus assault cases.

Briles was fired after an external investigation revealed in May 2016 that the school had for years mishandled and failed to properly respond to numerous sexual allegations by students, including some against football players.

NFL-SEAHAWKS-SMITH

Seahawks release defensive end Aldon Smith

SEATTLE (AP) — Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team has decided to release the embattled defensive end.

Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide some depth at linebacker with Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an injury. The 31-year-old Bynes started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games during his career with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

— The Indianapolis Colts have signed coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through the 2026 season. The new deals come just three days after they gave star linebacker Darius Leonard a new five-year deal worth nearly $200 million and two weeks after locking up right tackle Braden Smith with a contract extension.

NBA-CLIPPERS-JACKSON

Free-agent guard Reggie Jackson re-signs with LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time. The team says it has re-signed the free-agent point guard who averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season.

Jackson shot a career-high 43% from 3-point range. He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points while Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL.

TENNIS-CINCINNATI-NIDAL OUT

CINCINNATI (AP) — After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal says he’s also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.

The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the U.S. Open. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered.

Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.

TRACK-OBIT-CAMERON BURRELL

Houston NCAA sprinting champ Cameron Burrell dead at age 26

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died on Monday but did not provide any details.

Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon and won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the team’s 4×100-meter relay.

SOCCER-MESSI

Messi says he’s in the ‘right place’ to win another trophy

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi says he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference in Paris, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. He’ll link up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.