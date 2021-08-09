Nat'l Sports Headlines

MLB-SCHEDULE

Ramírez has homer, triple, 3 RBIs as Indians beat Reds 9-3

UNDATED (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game. Matt Garza pitched scoreless ball in the third and fourth for the win. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer and Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings, ending Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

In other MLB action:

— Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1. Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Jiménez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015.

— The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain. The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start. The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.

MLB-NEWS

Former batboy sues Omar Vizquel alleging sexual harassment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old man filed suit in federal court in Alabama accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019. The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Cleveland Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left knee. Bradley has 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 46 games. He was injured sliding into the plate on Friday. Cleveland recalled left-handed reliever Francisco Perez from Triple-A Columbus.

NBA-NEWS

Doncic set to sign $207M extension in Slovenian celebration

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks.

The team sent an entourage to the Slovenian star’s home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. News of Doncic’s five-year deal came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is getting a $75 million, four-year contract. The 22-year-old Doncic has been first-team All-NBA twice. That distinction makes him the first player eligible for a supermax extension off his rookie deal.

In other NBA news:

— Mike Conley returned to Utah to help the Jazz finish what they started last season. Conley represents Utah’s biggest signing in free agency, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $68.04 million on the first day free agents could negotiate with NBA teams. Multiple teams showed interest in luring him away from the Jazz.

— The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn announced the signing on Monday without disclosing contract terms. Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from 3-point range in the postseason.

NFL-NEWS

Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back D’Onta Foreman.

The move provides added depth behind new starter Mike Davis. Foreman is reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Foreman was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants have activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform list. It’s likely the star running back will not do much immediately. Coach Joe Judge said Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game or even playing when the season opens on Sept. 12. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season. He started training camp two weeks ago on the PUP list.

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media for the first time since returning from the COVID-19 list. Jackson said he dealt with fatigue and slept a lot, but he’s glad to be back. When asked if the Ravens have talked to him about getting vaccinated, he sounded noncommittal, saying he would keep learning as much as he can about it.

— Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans after not taking part in workouts for almost a week. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

— New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it’s not clear if he’ll return in time for the regular season. The Saints have signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher to fill in. Lutz announced his procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton says New Orleans would have to replace Lutz “at least for preseason.” Lutz has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016.

— The New York Giants have activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform. It’s likely the star running back will not do much immediately. Coach Joe Judge noted Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game or even playing when the season opens on Sept. 12. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season.

NHL-NEWS

Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart to 3-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent and coming off a season in which he struggled to keep the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in the following one. Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games this past season.

— The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal Monday without disclosing terms. Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season and posted a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The Moscow native had two shutouts.

ARIZONA STATE-NCAA PROBE

Arizona St puts 2 more assistant football coaches on leave

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on administrative leave during an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting. Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins join tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on leave in late July.

Gill is Arizona State’s receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during Pac-12 media day last month that he couldn’t comment on the probe into whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.