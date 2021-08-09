Nat'l Sports Headlines

MLB

Peralta vs Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Brewers righty Freddy Peralta starts a series at Wrigley Field, trying to keep up his recent run of success for the NL Central leaders. Peralta has permitted more than two earned runs in just one of his last 14 starts. The All-Star is starting against the Cubs for the fifth time this season. He’s 2-0 so far in those games.

In another game on a light major league schedule:

— Coming off a four-game sweep at home over Pittsburgh, Joey Votto and the Reds make a fast stop in Cleveland to make up a game rained out May 9. Luis Castillo starts for the Reds. He is 0-2 lifetime with a 4.80 ERA against the Indians. Cincinnati has won five in a row as it begins a road trip that also includes stops in Atlanta and Philadelphia. Sam Hentges will start in what will amount to a bullpen game for Cleveland. The game is a makeup of a May 9 rainout.

In tonight’s other action, the White Sox are at Minnesota, the Royals host the Yankees, and the Marlins and Padres meet in San Diego.

NFL-FALCONS-FOREMAN

Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back D’Onta Foreman.

The move provides added depth behind new starter Mike Davis. Foreman is reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Foreman was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

In other developments at the NFL training camps:

— Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans after not taking part in workouts for almost a week. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

— Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it’s not clear if he’ll return in time for the regular season. Lutz announced the procedure with a post on social media and Saints coach Sean Payton said New Orleans would have to work out kickers and sign one “at least for preseason.” Lutz has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016. He was the only kicker on the roster heading into Monday’s practice.

— The New York Giants have activated Saquon Barkley from the physically unable to perform. It’s likely the star running back will not do much immediately. Coach Joe Judge noted Barkley is not going to be pushed and there is no timetable to get him into a preseason game or even playing when the season opens on Sept. 12. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season.

NHL-FLYERS-HART

Flyers re-sign goalie Hart for three years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled to keep the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in the following one. Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games this past season.

— The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal Monday without disclosing terms. Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season and posted a 16-14-3 record with a 2.62 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. The Moscow native had two shutouts.

TENNIS-US OPEN-MURRAY

2012 champ Andy Murray in US Open draw; Wawrinka withdraws

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray has moved into the main draw of the U.S. Open after Stan Wawrinka’s withdrawal. Wawrinka pulled out because he still is recovering from foot surgery.

The U.S. Tennis Association also announced Monday that Patricia Maria Tig is out of the tournament. Tig has a back injury and will be replaced in the women’s draw by Claire Liu of the U.S.

Wawrinka won the title in Flushing Meadows in 2016. Murray won the 2012 U.S. Open for the first of his three major championships. He is a former No. 1 whose ranking dropped out of the top 100 after he had two hip operations.

MLB-MARLINS-BRINSON-FAN

Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies say it’s all a big misunderstanding. The team says a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson on Sunday was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club’s dinosaur mascot.

The team says fans who were seated nearby contacted the club after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory. The fans defended the man and said he was just yelling at Dinger. The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a misunderstanding.