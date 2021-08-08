Nat'l Sports Headlines

OLYMPICS

US women’s volleyball team finally golden

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a breakthrough for the U.S. women’s volleyball team and old hat for the country’s women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Games.

The volleyball team will leave Japan with the first Olympic gold medal in the program’s history. The Yanks took the final with a straight-sets victory over Brazil.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The women’s basketball team has run its Olympic winning streak to 55 games and seven gold medals.

Brittney Griner poured in 30 points on 14 of 18 shooting as the Americans knocked off Japan, 90-75. The U.S. jumped out to a 18-5 lead and was up 24-13 after one quarter behind Griner’s 10 points.

The outcome leaves Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi as the only basketball players to win five gold medals. Dawn Staley became the second woman to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach, joining Anne Donovan.

Also in Tokyo:

— Jennifer Valente overcame a crash in the omnium-ending points race to hang on for the gold medal, capping what had been an otherwise frustrating and disappointing Olympics for American cycling. Valente won the opening scratch race, picked up three sprints in the points race and performed well in the elimination race to take an eight-point lead into the points race.

— Andy Cruz won Cuba’s fourth boxing gold medal by defeating U.S. lightweight Keyshawn Davis 4:1 in the final. Cruz had to rally with an impressive third round after Davis swept the second on all five judges’ cards.

— American Richard Torrez Jr. also had to settle for boxing silver with a 5:0 loss to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the super heavyweight division. The U.S. had its most successful Olympics since 2000 in terms of total medals, but the country still hasn’t won a men’s gold medal since 2004.

— Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge (EHL’-ee-uhd kihp-CHOH’-gee) pulled away late and defended his Olympic marathon title. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds along the streets of Sapporo.

— Serbia won its second straight gold medal in men’s water polo, beating Greece 13-10 in the final event of the Tokyo Olympics. Serbia became the first country to repeat as Olympic champion since Hungary won three in a row from 2000 to 2008. It earned its fourth medal in its fourth appearance in the Olympics’ oldest team sport. Hungary took the bronze medal with a 9-5 victory over Spain.

— World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says it’s “inevitable” that questions will be asked about the integrity of breakthrough track and field results at the Olympics. Coe said he would not speak about a specific case, but he acknowledged that after “performances that are outstanding, it is inevitable people will always ask questions.” He was questioned following reports that suggested that Marcell Jacobs’ victory in the men’s 100 had not been clean. Coe also said the effects of climate change will force sports bodies to rethink their calendar of events. Extreme heat and humidity in Japan forced changes to the track schedule, as well as tennis and women’s soccer.

— The International Olympic Committee has given itself more power to remove sports from the Olympic program. It can now remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the IOC’s executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.” The change approved by IOC members comes amid prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing. Weightlifting could lose its place at the 2024 Paris Olympics because of long-term doping problems and governance issues.

— The Brazilian Olympic Committee says it will take action against its men’s soccer team after its players refused to wear the nation’s official Olympic uniform at the medal ceremony at the Tokyo Games. The committee released a statement condemning the attitude of the players and of the Brazilian soccer confederation after the national team won the gold medal in a final against Spain. All athletes in the Brazilian delegation had been told in advance they had to wear the team’s IOC-approved official uniform provided by Chinese company Peak Sport. But the soccer players went to the podium wearing their Nike jerseys.

— The Tokyo Olympics are over. IOC President Thomas Bach declared the Games closed after the French flag was raised inside Olympic Stadium for the transition to Paris 2024. After a short performance in the stadium, the cauldron closed around the Olympic flame, extinguishing it. The ceremony included a ska band on a stage with people dancing, juggling and soccer players moving around an elevated stage in the center of the stadium. Medals for the marathon were presented — an Olympic tradition — followed by traditional Japanese dances inside the stadium and on the videoboard.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN OBIT

Bobby Bowden, who led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91

UNDATED (AP) — College football is mourning the loss of one of its greatest coaches. Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His son, Terry, says his father died at home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by family early Sunday morning. He was 91.

Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times. He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Services are scheduled for Saturday at the Donald L Tucker Center, Florida State’s basketball arena.

MLB-NEWS

Another COVID positive for Yankees

UNDATED (AP) — Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The first baseman tested positive after Saturday’s game against Seattle. He went 0 for 4 in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory.

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez. Cole tested positive on Monday, Montgomery tested positive Tuesday and Sánchez was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. The outbreak occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. He is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York. The Yankees recalled Luke Voit from the injured list to take Rizzo’s roster spot.

In other MLB news:

— The Boston Red Sox have activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Jarren Duran from the COVID-19 injured list. Both players were in the lineup for Sunday’s game at Toronto. Duran was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday night, and Martinez joined him there before Saturday’s doubleheader. Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games. Duran, a rookie, is batting .176 with two homers and five RBIs in 17 games. The Red Sox split Saturday’s doubleheader despite scoring two runs on the day. Boston has scored five runs or fewer in 15 consecutive games.

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera isn’t in the lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Indians as he closes in on his 500th career home run. Cabrera, who has 498 homers, got a planned day off after playing nine straight games. Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team. He went 1 for 6 with two walks in the series’ first two games Friday and Saturday. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch says he has a plan for how to use Cabrera to keep him sharp and healthy. Cabrera would become the 28th player to hit at least 500 homers.

NFL-NEWS

Indianapolis locks up Leonard with richest LB contract

UNDATED (AP) — Darius Leonard has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts worth $99.25 million, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal who requested anonymity because the team had not released that information.

The deal keeps Leonard off the 2022 free-agent market and means the Colts have locked up their two biggest offseason priorities in the past two weeks. Right tackle Braden Smith signed his extension in late July.

In other NFL news:

— All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has agreed to a reworked contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade. The agreement allows Howard to earn up to $3.5 million in new incentives this year, with more guaranteed money in 2022. The sixth-year pro said he’s glad to be staying in Miami. Howard had four years remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2019. Howard had 10 interceptions last year, the most in the NFL since 2007. He has been limited in training camp because of an ankle injury.

— Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, but coach Urban Meyer said Sunday the fourth-year pro is expected to be ready for the season opener next month. A second-draft pick from LSU in 2018, Chark has 140 catches for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores. Chark missed three games last season because of injuries and managed 53 catches and five TDs while playing with three quarterbacks.

— Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night. Funchess said in a statement he posted on Twitter that he “meant no harm.” He added, “Those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people.” Funchess said he understood his comment was “not OK.”

NASCAR-WATKINS GLEN

Elliott loses crew chief for The Glen to NASCAR penalties

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s bid for a three-peat at Watkins Glen took a hit hours before Sunday’s Cup race when NASCAR penalized the No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports for violating series rules and ejected crew chief Alan Gustafson.

The No. 20 Toyota driven by Christopher Bell for Joe Gibbs Racing also received the same L1 penalties regarding rear-window air deflectors and crew chief Adam Stevens was ejected.

Both teams lost 10 driver and owner points, were fined $25,000, and will start at the back of the field.